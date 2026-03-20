Mass. man arrested, accused of having graphic sex videos of four girls between ages 12 and 16

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of having graphic sex videos of four young girls between the ages of 12 and 16, the U.S. Attorney said.

Christopher Mota, 29, of Rehoboth, was arrested Thursday and charged by criminal complaint with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. He made an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Thursday.

Mota admitted to investigators that he solicited sexual images and videos from young girls, including videos of the minors showering and masturbating, for more than five years, Foley said.

On June 5, 2025, Mota was scheduled to board a flight from Boston Logan International Airport to Aruba.

During a border search of Mota’s luggage, agents found and seized an iPhone 16 Pro Max that contained a hidden folder in the Photos application with apparent child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

During a recorded interview with federal authorities, prosecutors said Mota admitted that he stored child sex abuse material in a hidden folder on his phone. He told investigators that he obtained the material from minors via Snapchat, text messages, and Telegram.

Mota told investigators that he estimated he had received child sex abuse material from approximately 20 to 25 minor girls, prosecutors said.

When asked how many images or videos of child sex abuse material he has received, Mota allegedly told investigators, “It’s a lot” and “Probably hundreds,” prosecutors said.

A preliminary forensic review of Mota’s phone revealed that he had sexually explicit communications and exchanges of child sex abuse material with at least four identified minor girls.

For the charge of sexual exploitation of minors (and attempt and conspiracy) Mota faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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