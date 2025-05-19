Mass. Lottery’s new $50 scratch ticket features $25 million grand prize

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery recently launched a new $50 scratch ticket that features a grand prize of $25 million.

The “$25,000,000 Mega Money” ticket includes three $25 million prizes, four $2 million prizes, and 12 $1 million prizes, with an overall prize payout of 82 percent, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning a prize in the new game are said to be 1 in 4.10, and all winning tickets total $100 or more.

The game also features 10 second-chance drawings, allowing players to enter non-winning tickets for opportunities to win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $50,000. In each of the 10 drawings, 10 $50,000 prizes, 8 $1,000 prizes, 65 $500 prizes, and 250 $100 prizes will be awarded.

“With a massive top prize, no break-even prizes, and attractive second-chance opportunities, the $25,000,000 Mega Money ticket gives customers a great value consistent with its price point,” Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery, said in a statement.

$25,000,000 Mega Money is a key number match style game, containing 10 “winning numbers” and 35 “your numbers.” If one or more of the “your numbers” match the “winning numbers,” the player wins the corresponding amount. There are also multiplier symbols ranging from 5X to 500X in the “your numbers” spots that multiply winning combinations. Three bonus spots give players the opportunity to automatically win cash prizes.

The ticket is on sale now at lottery retailers across the state.

The Mass Lottery launched its first $50 ticket, “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” in February 2023.

