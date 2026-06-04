Mass. lawmakers weigh proposal to keep rent control off November ballot

Mass. — A long‑running battle over rent control in Massachusetts has been an issue for years, but a new proposal may finally shift the debate.

State lawmakers are now considering a measure that would keep rent control off the November statewide ballot by giving cities and towns the power to adopt their own policies instead of imposing a single statewide mandate.

Under the proposal, annual rent increases would be limited to the cost of living plus five percent, with a hard cap of ten percent.

Real estate professionals argue that any form of rent control could discourage development, reduce housing supply, and ultimately push more residents out of the state.

Supporters, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, say it would avoid a need for a ‘costly and contentious’ ballot campaign come November, all while still providing relief for renters.

Lawmakers have until July 1 to decide whether to advance the measure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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