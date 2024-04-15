Mass. lawmakers speaking out after Iran launches ‘unprecedented’ attack on Israel

“This is an unprecedented attack on Israel,” said Congressman Seth Moulton.

Moulton is watching what’s happening in Israel closely after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones into Israel this weekend.

Moulton says now he hopes Congress is quick to approve an aid package.

“I just want to reiterate how important it is that House Republicans stop their blockade of national security aid to our allies, to democracies like Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan that are fighting for their freedom,” said Congressman Moulton. “We need to stand up and stand by our allies to prevent authoritarian regimes from escalating further wars.”

Now the question is how will Israel respond to this attack?

So far President Biden has said the U.S. will not support offensive action against Iran.

“President Biden is acting prudently, his big fear is we’re going to have a regional Middle East war that’s going to bring in the superpowers of the world, mainly Russia, the United States, who knows maybe even China,” said Tom Whalen, Boston University professor and historian. “If that’s the case we’re talking World War three.”

Whalen says this moment could have big political implications.

“The longstanding bond between the United States and Israel is really at risk here,” said Whalen.

Whalen says so far President Biden has tried balancing support for both pro-Israelis as well as Arab Americans, but he says if Biden doesn’t take a stronger stance soon, this could impact his re-election.

“If he really feels what Israel is doing is counter to U.S. interests in Gaza and perhaps against Iran, he needs to say something now and take firmer action against Israel,” said Whalen. “It’s his call as commander-in-chief and he’s trying to have it both ways and no one is pleased.”

