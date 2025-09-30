Mass. hospital worker fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine wins appeal

WORCESTER, Mass. — A former UMass Memorial Health employee who was terminated in 2021 for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine has won the right to revive her lawsuit.

A Massachusetts appeals court ruled that the hospital failed to prove that accommodating the employee’s religious beliefs would cause undue hardship.

The woman had requested a religious exemption, arguing that her body is a “temple of God” and that the vaccine mandate violated her right to religious freedom.

UMass Memorial Health fired nearly 200 unvaccinated employees in December 2021.

UMass Memorial has not commented on the decision.

