Mass. high school forfeits upcoming field hockey game over male player on opposing team

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school has forfeited an upcoming field hockey game, citing safety concerns that stem from a male player on their opponent’s roster.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School girls were slated to face Somerset Berkley Regional High School in a game on Sept. 17, but it will instead skip the matchup under a new policy that allows players or coaches to opt out of competitions against an opposing team with a member of the opposite sex.

“The District supports this decision as there are times where we have to place a higher value on safety than on victory,” Superintendent of Schools Bill Runey wrote in a statement. “We understand this forfeit will impact our chances for a league championship and possibly playoff eligibility, but we remain hopeful that other schools consider following suit to achieve safety and promote fair competition for female athletes.”

The policy was recently approved by members of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee on June 25, 2024.

No coach of a single-sex team shall be penalized by the district for forfeiting a match against an opposing team because such team includes athletes of the opposite sex,” the policy states in part. “No student-athlete on a single-sex team shall be penalized by the District in any manner for refusing to play in a match or any part thereof against an opposing team because that team includes a member of the opposite sex.”

Last year, a Dighton-Rehoboth field hockey player was sent to the hospital during a playoff game in Swampscott.

The injury came in the 3rd quarter when the boy took a shot in a corner penalty. The girl was hit in the face and could be heard screaming for several moments as her teammates gasped.

Under Title IX and the Equal Rights Amendment, Massachusetts boys can play on a girls’ team if their respective school does not offer a male-equivalent team in that sport.

The injury prompted renewed calls for the MIAA to make changes.

