Mass. health officials issue safety alert after state’s 1st confirmed silicosis case

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday issued a safety alert after the first confirmed case of silicosis within the state’s stone countertop fabrication workforce.

Silicosis is a preventable, yet incurable and progressive lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica, which is found naturally in granite and other stones.

State health officials say the first confirmed case was recently diagnosed in a Hispanic man in his 40s who, for the past 14 years, worked for stone countertop fabrication and installation companies in Massachusetts.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein is now urging employers in the stone countertop fabrication industry to protect workers from silica dust exposure.

“Silicosis is a devastating, life-altering disease – and one that is also absolutely preventable,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Massachusetts employers in industries where workers are exposed to silica dust have a responsibility to protect their workforce, including from harmful airborne dust. No worker should have to suffer from a chronic and insidious lung disease or possibly die because of a preventable exposure at work.”

Cutting, polishing, or grinding stone can generate silica dust, which can cause silicosis if breathed into the lungs, health officials warned.

Historically, silicosis was associated with mining and construction, but in recent years, the disease has become more prevalent among stone fabrication workers due to the rise in popularity of countertops made from engineered stone, which contains significantly more silica than other types of stone, according to state health officials.

While this is the first confirmed silicosis case in Massachusetts, officials cautioned that other unconfirmed cases could exist, pointing to a growing number of cases recently reported in other states and countries linked to the stone countertop fabrication.

“The confirmation of this case in Massachusetts is a tragic reminder that silicosis is not just a distant threat – it is here, and it is seriously impacting the health of workers in Massachusetts,” Emily H. Sparer-Fine, Director of DPH’s Occupational Health Surveillance Program, said in a statement. “Beyond the critical role employers play, everyone involved in the supply chain – from consumers and designers to contractors – can help reduce the danger by opting for materials that contain less silica and pose fewer health hazards.”

Most cases of silicosis are work-related, and it’s very rare for silicosis to occur outside of workplace exposure.

Early symptoms of silicosis include an irritating cough, mucus, and shortness of breath. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty breathing and can experience fatigue, chest pain, leg swelling, and blueish lips. Silicosis also increases the risk for other lung diseases, such as lung cancer and tuberculosis.

Goldstein and Sparer-Fine recommended a slew of precautions stone countertop fabrication employers should take, including wet cutting and wet sweeping, proper ventilation, and enrolling workers in a medical surveillance program.

The first reported case of silicosis in the United States associated with exposure to silica dust from engineering stone was identified in Texas in 2014.

