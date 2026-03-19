Mass. Gov. Healey proposes major hunting law changes

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday that her administration will file legislation to overhaul several of Massachusetts’ long‑standing hunting laws, including lifting the state’s ban on Sunday hunting, expanding crossbow use, and reducing setback distances for bowhunting and falconry.

Officials say the reforms are part of a broader strategy to expand access to outdoor recreation, strengthen food security, support wildlife management, and modernize rules that have not kept pace with other states. The proposal follows extensive public input collected by state agencies.

In a separate announcement, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health introduced new steps to track and increase awareness of alpha‑gal syndrome, a tick‑related allergic condition that has emerged as a growing public health concern. The condition will now be reportable by health care providers and laboratories.

To inform the legislation, MassWildlife held five public listening sessions statewide and collected more than 11,200 comments. According to the administration, a majority of feedback supported all three proposed changes, citing better wildlife management, more equitable access for working families, and reduced human‑wildlife conflict.

The Fisheries & Wildlife Board officially endorsed the proposal on Wednesday.

Governor Healey will submit the amendments in an upcoming supplemental budget.

What the proposal would change

Allow Sunday hunting

Massachusetts is currently one of only two states with a full ban on Sunday hunting. Lifting the ban would:

Expand access to outdoor recreation

Keep residents from traveling out of state to hunt

Provide wildlife experts with more tools to manage local populations

Healey said, “Hunting is a longstanding tradition that supports local economies, helps manage wildlife populations, and puts food on the table for families. It’s time we update our laws to reflect today’s needs. We know many Massachusetts residents travel to other states on Sundays to hunt, and we want them to be able to gather with friends and family here. By modernizing these rules, we can give wildlife experts better tools to manage our ecosystems and public health while expanding opportunities for people across Massachusetts to go outside and take part in this time-honored tradition.”

Allow crossbow hunting

Massachusetts has the most restrictive crossbow rules in the Northeast, limiting use to hunters with permanent disabilities. The change would:

Allow crossbows for all hunters

Improve accessibility for those who cannot use traditional bows

Support wildlife management goals

Crossbows are considered safe, effective, and ethical by state wildlife officials.

Reduce bowhunting setback requirements

Current law prohibits hunting within 500 feet of a dwelling without permission. The proposal would reduce the distance to 250 feet, bringing Massachusetts in line with neighboring states.

According to MassWildlife, the shift could open thousands of additional acres to bowhunting, particularly in areas where wildlife populations are exceeding management goals.

The change would also eliminate setbacks for falconry, which the administration says does not pose a public safety risk.

DPH flags rising tick‑related allergy

As part of a separate initiative, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that alpha‑gal syndrome (AGS) will be made reportable. AGS is a tick‑bite–associated allergic reaction that can lead to sensitivity to red meat and related products.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said the move will help the state track cases and protect residents who spend time outdoors:

“Making alpha‑gal syndrome reportable is a commonsense step toward better protecting the people who spend time outdoors," she said.

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