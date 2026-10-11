Mass General Brigham nurses postpone strike as negotiations continue

BOSTON — Nurses at Mass General Brigham have postponed their potential strike as they continue to negotiate for better contracts.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association announced Saturday night that the strike would be postponed to allow nurses to have an all-member vote on Mass. General Brigham’s “final” offer.

“As a democratic organization, given the complexity of the agreement and the impact of a potential strike on our nurses and the community, the Brigham Nurses’ MNA Committee has decided to postpone the strike to allow the 4,000 Brigham nurses to vote on this offer. Brigham nurses will decide our next steps.”

The strike, which would have begun on Wednesday, is a result of what nurses are classifying as an unfair labor practice strike, citing multiple federal labor complaints they have filed against the hospital since July.

The hospital says it will remain open if nurses go on strike.

The potential strike comes months after a one-day nurses strike on July 8, followed by a four-day hospital lockout.

Union officials claim negotiations have largely stalled since August, alleging that hospital management has refused to continue bargaining unless nurses agree to a multi-year pay freeze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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