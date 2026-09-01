Mass. EBT cards to have chip, tap to pay function

BOSTON — The Department of Transitional Assistance will be implementing new EBT carts statewide with a chip and tap-to-pay function.

DTA serves 500,000 households in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and rely on benefits the program distributes every month.

The state is urging families to activate the cards in the next sixty days.

The new cards will be mailed to the address on file and clients do not need to go into a local office for it, according to a statement from DTA. Stores that are not prepared for the cards can be swiped as normal.

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“We urgently need your help spreading these critical messages to clients about these new cards,” DTA said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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