Mass. DPH issues state-specific COVID vaccine recommendations. Here’s what to know

State public health officials released COVID-19 vaccination guidance Wednesday ahead of this year’s respiratory illness season and two days before a federal vaccine advisory panel votes on its own slate of recommendations.

The Department of Public Health’s guidance is based on an “extensive review of current scientific data” and aligns with recommendations from professional medical societies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Healey administration said.

The guidance is also in sync with the newly launched Northeast Public Health Collaborative, formed as a response to shifting federal public health changes.,

“COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and provide effective protection against serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death,” the guidance states. “Populations at higher risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes benefit most from vaccination.”

Children ages six months to 23 months “should” be vaccinated, according to DPH.

Children and adolescents ages 2 years old to 18 years old “should” receive a COVID shot if they have medical conditions associated with “higher risk of severe COVID-19,” have household members at risk of severe infection, live in long-term care facilities or other congregate settings, or have never been vaccinated against COVID. DPH said healthy children and adolescents in this cohort “may” be vaccinated.

High-risk conditions include chronic pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, metabolic disorders, neurologic conditions, immunosuppressive conditions and other medical issues.

Healthy adults ages 19 years old to 64 years old “may receive” a COVID shot, the guidance states. Adults in this cohort with medical conditions associated with higher risk of infection or who have household members at higher risk “should” get a shot, according to the guidance.

Adults ages 65 years and older “should” receive COVID shots.

Pregnant individuals, those contemplating pregnancy and those who are breastfeeding “should” receive a COVID shot, DPH says. Health care workers also “should” be vaccinated.

DPH Commissioner Robbie Goldstein earlier this month issued a standing order allowing pharmacists to administer COVID booster shots at retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. The move came after updated federal regulatory approvals curbed access to the shots in Massachusetts.

Under the Healey administration, state officials are significantly reshaping vaccination policy and breaking ties with the federal government as they repeatedly criticize actions from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy in May had announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would no longer recommend COVID shots for healthy pregnant women and children.

Kennedy this summer fired all existing members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and made new appointments. The panel is scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday to vote on vaccine recommendations, with COVID shots on Friday’s agenda.

“We urge ACIP to adopt recommendations that align with the evidence-based approach we are taking,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement Wednesday. “This is a defining moment when public health must step forward and stand firmly with the communities we serve. No matter what happens, we will continue to take every step we can to follow science and protect health care access in Massachusetts.”

