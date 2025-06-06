Mass Cash drawing undergoes error, not able to be completed per lottery rules

During tonight’s Mass Cash drawing, an error occurred, preventing the drawing to not be completed.

As a result of the error, the drawing could not resume per the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission’s rules.

The official Mass Cash drawing will be redone later tonight.

The Numbers game drawing, however, was completed successfully, and all numbers drawn are the official numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group