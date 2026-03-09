Mass. bridge currently ‘stuck in open position’ and closed temporarily, MassDOT says

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts bridge has been closed temporarily due to a mechanical issue, a MassDOT spokesman said early Monday afternoon.

The New Bedford-Fairhaven Swing Bridge on Route 6 is “currently stuck in open position,” MassDOT spokesman John Goggin said in a statement.

“This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours,” Goggin said.

“Drivers traveling through the affected area should seek alternate routes, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” Goggin said.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group