Police and fire investigation underway in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation involving Stoughton Police and Fire is underway in the area of Central Street between Pearl Street and Station Street.

Police announced that the previously mentioned area would be closed as the investigation continues.

Police added that there is no “ongoing threat to public safety” and that motorists should seek an alternate route.

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