Mass. accountant gets jail time for embezzling more than $1.2M from her employer

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Weymouth woman has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in jail for embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer in Holbrook, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Ashley Sumner, 39, pleaded guilty last week in Norfolk Superior Court to a six-count indictment, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

Judge Mark Hallal also sentenced Sumner to three years’ probation and restitution to be determined by the court.

Sumner worked as an accountant for Allstate Glass in Holbrook from 2020 to 2023, Morrissey said.

Holbrook Police determined Sumner made multiple fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits, and wire transfers from January 2021 through February 2023, when she resigned, Morrissey said.

Company officials reported to police that Sumner was suspected of stealing. She was arrested in August 2023 after a five-month investigation.

Sumner pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny of more than $1,200 by a single scheme, two counts of improper use of a credit card and one count each of larceny of property valued at more than $1,200 and money laundering, Morrissey said.

Hallal sentenced Sumner to a maximum 2 ½-year jail term for one count of improper use of a credit card and a consecutive one-year term for the second credit card count.

Sumner “was a trusted employee with access to company credit cards who was responsible for the payroll and paying the company’s bills,” Morrissey said in a statement. “Her actions siphoning the company’s money for her own personal use violated the trust of her employer.”

