Martha’s Vineyard man accused in stabbing spree on South Shore and in movie theater due in court

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jared Ravizza, the man accused of going on a stabbing spree on the South Shore that injured six people in May, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, is accused of of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theater and two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth before crashing his Porsche in Sandwich on Cape Cod on May 25, prosecutors said.

Ravizza is accused of publicly urinating in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Plymouth before stabbing two employees there.

He was ordered held pending a competency hearing following his arraignment in Plymouth District Court in May.

He faces four counts of assault to murder and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing incident in Braintree. He is also charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent exposure in connection with the stabbing incident in Plymouth.

Ravizza is also accused of assaulting his father on Martha’s Vineyard, weeks before prosecutors allege he went on the stabbing spree on the South Shore. In April, police charged Ravizza with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Tisbury police in Edgartown District Court on April 16.

He is also tied to a Connecticut homicide investigation, court documents show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

