Marlborough dentist facing charges for allegedly hiding camera inside staff bathroom

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A Marlborough dentist was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on disturbing charges.

Dr. Patrick Tu Huynh, 35, of Marlborough, was charged with seven counts of photographing a nude person without consent, two counts of unlawful wiretap and destruction of property.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says Huynh placed a secret recording device inside the staff bathroom at New England Dental Group in Marlborough.

According to prosecutors, a dental assistant found a camera taped to one of the staff toilet seats in May 2025.

The incident was reported to Huynh, who removed the camera and told the assistant he would try finding the person responsible, according to investigators.

On August 14, 2025, Marlborough Police were alerted by the same dental assistant about an identical camera found inside the same toilet.

The camera was attached using dental wax and medical tape.

The DA’s office says footage on the camera included multiple videos of victims, as well as Huynh appearing to adjust and clean the camera lens while it was in the bathroom.

Boston 25 News has reached out to New England Dental Group for comment about the allegations.

A judge set Hunyh’s bail at $10,000 and ordered he stay away from the dental practice and the victims,

He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

Hunyh will be back in court on September 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group