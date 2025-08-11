Market Basket leaders seek restraining order against 2 fired company executives

BOSTON — Market Basket leaders are seeking a restraining order against two recently fired company executives, according to court documents.

The company claims Joseph Schmidt, the company’s former director of operations, and Tom Gordon, the store and grocery director, trespassed at Market Basket locations 26 times over the past six days.

The current company director claims the former executives were trying to “intimidate employees, to precipitate a work slowdown, employee walkout and customer boycott,” according to court documents.

The company is urging the former executives to “… Stay away from Market Basket property and leave associates alone.”

In a statement, Market Basket CEO Artie T. Demoulas called the restraining order filing “outrageous.”

“This is outrageous,” Demoulas said. “In a continuation of the board and Quinn Emmanuel’s scorched earth tactics, they sent this complaint to the media before Joe and Tom were even aware of it.”

“This gameplaying needs to stop – they are messing with the lives of real people. And they are lying.,“ Demoulas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

