Market Basket celebrates opening of massive new store next to closed location

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Market Basket celebrated the grand “reopening” of a massive new store that opened its doors this week next to a longtime location that closed a day earlier.

The Tewksbury-based grocery chain welcomed customers to a $60 million, 93,000-square-foot store at 350 Winthrop Avenue in North Andover, a location that’s double the size of the old one that opened in 1981.

A total of 450 employees are on staff at the store.

The store features an expanded kitchen, a butcher shop, a sushi station, and a coffee and ice cream bar.

To mark the occasion, Market Basket is offering shoppers $5.99 per pound special on lobster while supplies last.

Our newly remodeled North Andover store is NOW OPEN and ready to serve you at 350 Winthrop Avenue! All store locations... Posted by Market Basket on Friday, August 22, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

