Market Basket brawl: Video shows women accused of stealing meat fighting with checkout workers

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Two women are facing criminal charges after they were caught on video fighting with workers at a Massachusetts Market Basket who had confronted them over the alleged theft of high-priced meats.

Olivia Byrd, 37, of Quincy, and Rahjane Byrd, 28, of Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood, were arrested Sunday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Market Basket at 352 West Center Street in West Bridgewater learned two women, later identified as the Byrds, had allegedly been involved in a melee with two store employees.

An investigation revealed that an employee spotted the Byrds concealing items in a bag while shopping, including lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter, according to police.

When police say the Byrds were confronted for not paying for the items, they allegedly became argumentative, screamed obscenities, and assaulted two store employees.

Video shared with Boston 25 News shows the violent fracas unfolding in the store’s checkout area near the Market Cafe.

One of the suspects is seen smacking a worker in the head, while the second suspect charged at and swung a blue tote bag at another employee.

The video also shows dozens of customers looking on as the suspects yelled and screamed at the workers.

The Byrds were ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

They were arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday and released on personal recognizance.

