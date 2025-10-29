Duo accused of fighting Market Basket workers who confronted them over alleged theft of meats

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Two women are accused of fighting with workers at a Massachusetts Market Basket after they were confronted over the alleged theft of high-priced meats.

Olivia Byrd, 37, of Quincy, and Rahjane Byrd, 28, of Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood, were arrested Sunday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Market Basket at 352 West Center Street in West Bridgewater learned two women, later identified as the Byrds, had allegedly been involved in a melee with two store employees.

An investigation revealed that an employee spotted the Byrds concealing items in a bag while shopping, including lobster meat, prime ribeye steaks, and truffle butter, according to police.

When police say the Byrds were confronted for not paying for the items, they allegedly became argumentative, screamed obscenities, and assaulted two store employees.

Both women were taken into custody without further incident.

The Byrds were arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday and released on personal recognizance.

