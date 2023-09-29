Mark Wahlberg serves up drinks at grand opening of new Boston bar

BOSTON — Actor Mark Wahlberg was spotted serving up drinks and mingling with guests at a grand opening celebration for a new bar in Boston on Thursday night.

Dorchester’s own hung out at Moxies newest location in the city’s Seaport District with other local celebrities including Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, Bruins forward Milan Lucic, NHL veteran enforcer and former Bruin Shawn Thornton, and Bruins president Cam Neely.

Wahlberg was on hand to pour “The Marky Marg” cocktail, a pineapple basil-based margarita made with Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila, a company that he joined in 2022.

Moxies is located just steps away from the Leader Bank Pavillion. Guests can enjoy more than 13,000 square feet of expansive dining space, including two levels and unparalleled views of the Boston Harbor.

The space also features a grand staircase, bright contemporary lighting, a vintage mirror spanning both floors, and premium white marble.

Moxie’s officially opens at 899 Congress Street on Oct. 5.

