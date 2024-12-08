Marine reunites with his family thanks to Miles for Military

BOSTON — A beautiful moment occurred at Logan Airport, as a Marine reunites with his family for the holidays thanks to Miles For Military.

Private First Class Antonio Marcucci came home on Saturday, greeted by his mother and Maureen Byrne, the Marine mom who founded Miles for Military, and Gold Star father and state Representative Steven Xiarhos (5th Barnstable), whose Marine son was KIA in Afghanistan.

Marcucci, a Fall River native, is a fourth-generation Marine currently assigned to an unmanned aerial system unit.

Marcucci’s two great-grandparents served in Korea, while his grandparents served in Operation Desert Storm. Marcucci’s father deployed twice in Afghanistan and served in the unit that infamously tore down the Saddam Hussain statue in 2003. Marcucci’s mother was born in California’s Camp Pendleton and enlisted in the Marines in 2001.

When asked what he misses the most about home, Marcucci said, “Probably the dogs the most I haven’t seen them in a couple months.”

A second Marine, Corporal Nicholas, is also returning home to Winchester, but is planning to surprise his family.

