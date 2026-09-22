Marine response team frees 18-foot minke whale entangled in Cape Cod Bay

Members of the Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team at the Center for Coastal Studies disentangled a minke whale in Cape Cod Bay on Saturday.

According to the team, the 18-foot-long whale was free-swimming when it became entangled in a buoy line.

The U.S. Coast Guard aided the disentanglement team.

The Hyannis whale watch reported seeing the whale entangled off Wellfleet Saturday morning.

Members of the Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team then contacted NOAA to request help.

The team spent two hours attempting to free the whale.

Boaters are asked to report any entanglement sightings of marine animals to the MAER team or the U.S. Coast Guard.

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