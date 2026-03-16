March Madness: Why We Root For The Underdogs

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s that time of year, March Madness! Where our favorite college teams vie for the title. Every tournament has its favorites and then it seems every year there’s the team everyone can’t stop rooting for, the underdog. Studies show 88 percent of people root for the underdog, even when the stats and the experts say they don’t stand a chance. So why do we cheer for the long shot?

Defying the odds, the Cinderella run, the last-minute upset! They have one thing in common: they weren’t supposed to make it this far, and you can’t help but root for them!

And it’s not just about sports. We see ourselves in the underdog, at work and in life.

Psychologists say rooting for the underdog does something powerful. It reminds us that grit, perseverance, and belief can sometimes beat the odds. It renews hope and makes us believe big wins are possible.

Low expectations can mean less pain if you lose, but when the underdog wins the joy hits harder. Surprise amplifies emotion and that’s why these moments feel so good.

And yes, it even affects betting! Across sports, one in four bets are placed on the underdog. It’s the thrill, the risk, and the possibility of being there when history happens. So, whether it’s a 16 seed shocking the world or you pushing through your own long shot, if you’re an underdog, this is your season!

Experts say sympathy also plays a role. We see the underdog as vulnerable and we want to protect them. Cheering for the long shot feels like justice, like the world is balancing the scales and giving the little guy a fair shot.

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