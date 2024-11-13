School canceled in Gloucester and Marblehead on Thursday as teacher strike continues

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — For the third straight day, classes for both Gloucester and Marblehead students will be canceled as the teachers union and city officials failed to reach a contract agreement.

District officials in both towns sent an email home to parents around 6 p.m. that schools across the Gloucester and Marblehead districts will be closed on Thursday, November 14. After-school activities will also be canceled.

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

“Please know that our mediation efforts are ongoing and are starting early every morning and continuing late into the night,” Superintendent Lummis said. “The School Committee is working tirelessly with the state mediator and the union to resolve this contract dispute with urgency so children can return to school as quickly as possible.”

The Gloucester Teachers Association (GTA) was fined $50,000 and The Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals (GAEP) was fined $15,000 after missing the 6 p.m. deadline to return to work, in accordance to an Essex Superior Court judge’s ruling.

The Gloucester teachers union will be fined an additional $10,000 for every day the strike continues and the Gloucester paraprofessionals union will be fined an additional $5,000 for each day.

Both parties are pushing for better pay and other benefits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

