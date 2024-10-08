Marblehead Police searching for ‘overdue motorist’

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old man by the name of Paul Joseph Reed.

Reed was last seen at his residence around 7 a.m., according to police, though police say he was last observed in the Lowell area around 5:30 p.m.

Reed drives a brown 2012 Toyota Camry with a Massachusetts license plate that reads: 3GDJ20.

“Mr. Reed does not typically drive at night and may be disoriented and may also exhibit some memory difficulties,” authorities say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Marblehead police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

