Marblehead educators seek labor charge over school committee refusal to bargain

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead Education Association (MEA) filed an unfair labor practice charge Sunday morning for the school committee resuing to bargain.

The charge filed with the state’s Department of Labor Relations was done in response to the School Committee’s refusal to bargain Sunday despite being ordered to do so to prevent a strike by educators scheduled to begin Tuesday.

“This is unconscionable,” said MEA President Jonathan Heller after the MEA bargaining team showed up Sunday morning to begin a bargaining session scheduled by a state-appointed mediator only to have no representative from the School Committee show up. “We are trying everything possible to settle a fair contract with all five MEA bargaining units by Monday night. The kids need to be in school, but we also need to address the serious issues thrusting our schools into crisis.”

The MEA voted on Friday to authorize a strike to begin Tuesday if an agreement was not reached by Monday night.

The MEA is seeking contract language around healthy and safe schools, paid family leave, fair wages for all educators, especially grossly underpaid paraprofessionals, and guarantees to provide elementary students adequate time for lunch and recess.

The MEA is prepared to resume bargaining as soon as possible.

“The district signaled its lack of urgency to prevent a strike when Superintendent John Robidoux announced Friday night that there would be no school, activities or athletic events on Tuesday,” Heller said. “We urge the School Committee bargaining team to resume fact-to-face negotiations with the MEA immediately for the sake of our students

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

