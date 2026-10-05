Marblehead community remembers high school senior who died of brain hemorrhage

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Grief counselors will be available at Marblehead High School on Monday as students and the community mourn the death of a beloved senior and three-sport athlete.

Owen Coyne died Thursday after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Coyne was a three-sport athlete, co-captain of Marblehead’s football team and a student with a 4.0 GPA. He wore No. 18, a number that has now become a symbol of support throughout the community.

Marblehead Sport Shop on Hawkes Street has printed more than 500 T-shirts featuring Coyne’s No. 18 for people who want to show their support. Students were seen wearing the shirts at a girls field hockey game Friday.

The shop is also making No. 18 stickers to keep up with demand.

“I just think it’s a nice show of solidarity for Owen’s family. It’s a small community, and it hits hard,” said Zak Barry.

His daughter added she knew Owen, “He was my sailing coach. He always played music on his boat. He was just a very nice person to be around.”

According to his obituary, Coyne was one of four children and a loving son and big brother.

Known as “Owie” or “OC” to his friends, he had recently committed to Williams College, where he planned to continue his academic and football career.

His family said Coyne brought “joy, laughter, and light into the lives of those who knew him.”

The Owen P. Coyne Scholarship Fund has been created in his memory, and a GoFundMe has also been established to support the scholarship.

His funeral is scheduled for this Thursday at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead at 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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