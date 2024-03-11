Mansfield police issue warning after ‘sophisticated’ skimming device found at Cumberland Farms

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Police in Mansfield are urging the public to check their bank statements after a “sophisticated” skimming device was recently found at Cumberland Farms.

The device was located on a Citizens Bank ATM inside the store on Route 106, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

“We are currently unsure how long the device was there but are urging the public to check their credit/debit card statements and to notify their bank about a possible breach,” the department said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Mansfield police.

