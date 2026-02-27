Manchester woman charged in the death of baby found in New Hampshire pond

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an infant found in a New Hampshire pond.

26-year-old Hepay Juma was charged with second-degree murder for causing the death of her child, Baby Jane “Grace” Doe, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” authorities said.

The incident occurred nearly one year ago back in March, when the body of the baby was found in the pond at Pine Island Park in Manchester.

Authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

