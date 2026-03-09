Manchester, NH, residents wake up to door-kicking prank made popular by social media challenge

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residents of a Manchester, N.H., three-family woke up early Saturday morning to a loud kick on the front door in a prank made popular by the social media trend, the “Door Kick Challenge.”

Home security video captured a teen sneaking up to the door of the Derry Street building, peering through the window and violently kicking the door before running away.

“It shook the whole apartment,” said resident Carrie Van Magness. “This is not the Ding-Dong-Ditch I remember from our generation.”

Last December, Bourne police warned the public of a string of at least five frightening door kicks, one in which the door was fully busted open.

A door-kicking incident in Elk Grove, Calif., led to the arrests of teenagers. And in Frisco, Tex., a homeowner fired shots at teens fleeing a similar prank.

Landlord Juztin Brown told Boston 25 News a tenant sent him the video of the Manchester incident, which he shared on social media.

“To the people that are kicking the door, they think there’s a moment of shock and scare,” Brown said. “And I don’t know that they realize that now the same residents will have that same fear every night.”

Soon after sharing the video, Brown said the boy’s mother reached out him and returned Derry St., to apologize to the residents and went in to the police department.

“Even a harmless prank could end in tragedy,” Van Magness said. “And I hope that he learns from this. I think he has a great mother who’s going to help him learn from this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

