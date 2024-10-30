Man, woman arrested in shooting death of 46-year-old Gene Dares in Maine, state police say

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Gene Dares in Maine, state police said Wednesday.

Garret Labonte, 45, and Linda Lambert, 57, both of Biddeford, were arrested Monday night by on charges stemming from the murder of Dares, who was shot and killed in the area of 135-137 Foss St. in Biddeford on Sept. 27, state police said.

Labonte and Lambert are both charged with felony murder, and robbery. Labonte is facing an additional charge of murder, state police said.

Troopers from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South and Biddeford Police officers arrested Labonte and Lambert at 63 South St. in Biddeford without incident, state police said.

On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:53 p.m., Biddeford Police received a 911 call for shots fired on Foss Street.

First responders arrived to find an injured man, later identified as Dares, state police said. Emergency responders attempted to render aid, but Dares, of Biddeford, died at the scene.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds, and the manner of death to be homicide, state police said.

