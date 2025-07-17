Man, woman arrested after Massachusetts police chase ends with crash in New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — A man and a woman are facing charges after a Massachusetts police chase linked to an investigation into vehicle break-ins and the theft of an officer’s rifle ended with a crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Scott Marshall Sullivan Jr., 34, of Derry, New Hampshire, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, operating after suspension for DUI, contempt, breach of bail, and reckless operation, while Sarahann Jacobs, 27, is facing a single charge of with resisting arrest, according to the Salem Police Department.

The pursuit, which started in Methuen, Massachusetts, was connected to an ongoing investigation into a string of motor vehicle break-ins in Salem, New Hampshire, on June 17, according to police. Police said an off-duty officer’s vehicle was broken into and a department-issued rifle was stolen.

Methuen police and Massachusetts State Police chased Sullivan Jr. and Jacobs into the area of Hampshire Road in Salem before their Hyundai Santa Fe forced a Salem police cruiser off the road, nearly causing a head-on wreck with another cruiser on the Cross Street bridge over Interstate 93, police said.

State police, Methuen police, and Salem police continued to pursue the vehicle until it crashed on the rail trail at the intersection of Cluff Crossing and Route 28, where Sullivan Jr. and Jacobs took off running on foot, according to police.

Both suspects were captured after a brief chase.

Sullivan Jr., who was already out on bail on theft and resisting arrest charges, was ordered held without bail pending an appearance in Salem District Court. He’s also expected to face charges in Massachusetts.

Jacobs, who police say is homeless, was released on personal recognizance. She’ll be called to court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group