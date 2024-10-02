Man with gun on Worcester highway in custody, traffic reopened after hourslong shutdown, police say

Officials closed I-190 in both directions for hours on Wednesday afternoon after several reports of a man with a gun, according to authorities.

State Police say around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to I-190 near mile marker 3 for a report of a man with a firearm. The man has since been taken into custody, according to officials, and the scene is secured. State Police did not provide the name of the man or any charges he may face.

I-190 at Exit 2 was closed in both directions for several hours to conduct an investigation. The highway has since reopened. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Helicopter footage showed a parade of stopped cars backing up traffic for miles.

Report of man with gun on I-190 in Worcester snarls traffic

Earlier in the day, a man was shot on Heroult Street, prompting a large police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group