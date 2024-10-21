Man who escaped Tewksbury Hospital found after hourslong search involving drone, K9 units

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man who escaped Tewksbury Hospital on Sunday night has been found.

According to Tewksbury police, officers received reports that a male party had left the grounds of Tewksbury Hospital without permission around 8:05 p.m.

Tewksbury officers responded and searched the area using drones, a K-9 unit, and help from Billerica, State Police, and Willington police officers but the man was not found.

The patient was located shortly after midnight at the Circle K at 1785 Andover Street.

He was transported back to the hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group