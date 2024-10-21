Local

Man who escaped Tewksbury Hospital found after hourslong search involving drone, K9 units

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Man who escaped Tewksbury Hospital found after hourslong search involving drone, K9 units

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man who escaped Tewksbury Hospital on Sunday night has been found.

According to Tewksbury police, officers received reports that a male party had left the grounds of Tewksbury Hospital without permission around 8:05 p.m.

Tewksbury officers responded and searched the area using drones, a K-9 unit, and help from Billerica, State Police, and Willington police officers but the man was not found.

The patient was located shortly after midnight at the Circle K at 1785 Andover Street.

He was transported back to the hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

