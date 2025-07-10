Man who barricaded himself in NH home after allegedly assaulting police chief taken into custody

FRANCESTOWN, NH — New Hampshire State Police took a man into custody who was wanted for assaulting the police chief barricaded himself in a home for hours on Wednesday.

Richard Vannostrand, 47, of Francestown, began shouting at a mail carrier, trying to damage their vehicle around 9:30 a.m., according to State Police.

Chief Frederick Douglas of the Francestown Police Department responded to the scene, though Vannostrand refused to cooporate.

Officials say Vannostrand then attacked Chief Douglas, causing significant injury. Police say the chief was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Vannostrand then barricaded himself in his home on Old County Road N.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Units were called in to assist with the scene.

State Police said around 5:15 p.m. Vannostrand was taken into custody with the use of less-than-lethal force. The force reportedly caused minor injuries to the suspect.

Vannostrand was transported to a local hospital and will be arraigned on Thursday via video call in Goffstown District Court.

He is charged with felony second degree assault and resisting arrest or detention.

New Hampshire State Police said they were confident the incident is contained and there is no danger to the public but asked people to avoid the area.

Deputies of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and officers of the New Boston, Greenfield, Bennington, Hillsboro, Hancock, Peterborough, and Antrim police departments all responded to the scene to assist.

