Man wanted in fatal shooting in Massachusetts in April captured in Vermont, US Marshals say

BOSTON — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in western Massachusetts in April has been captured in Vermont, US Marshals Service officials said late Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Medina, 22, was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a Holyoke resident on Sargeant Street in Holyoke on April 18, US Marshals Service officials said in a statement.

After the shooting, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office charged Medina with murder.

The Massachusetts State Police and Holyoke Police requested assistance from the USMS Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Medina.

Authorities said Medina, who is considered armed and dangerous, has a documented history of firearm-related offenses.

“Today’s arrest sends a clear message: no matter where a fugitive runs, the United States Marshals Service along with our outstanding law enforcement partners will not stop until they are found,” said U.S Marshal Dennis Matulewicz for the District of Massachusetts.

“Through coordinated investigative work and relentless pursuit by multiple agencies, this allegedly dangerous individual who is wanted for murder was safely apprehended in Vermont and will now face justice,” Matulewicz said. “We are especially thankful for the coordination and cooperation from our law enforcement partners in Vermont.”

Assisting federal authorities with the arrest were the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Holyoke Police, Springfield, Mass. Police, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont State Police, Weathersfield Police, and Springfield, VT Police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any State or Federal Fugitive is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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