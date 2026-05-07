Investigation underway after man shot and killed in western Massachusetts, DA says

HOLYOKE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Holyoke on Wednesday night, the district attorney said.

The victim was not immediately identified on Thursday.

At approximately 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Holyoke Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 99 Suffolk St. in Holyoke, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near the intersection of Suffolk and Elm streets.

Officers gained entry into the vehicle and immediately began life-saving measures before the victim was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Gulluni said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was seated inside his vehicle when an altercation occurred involving multiple people.

Evidence gathered during the investigation, including witness statements and surveillance footage, indicates the incident may have stemmed from an attempted robbery, Gulluni said.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit, Murder Unit, and the Holyoke Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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