Man wanted in connection to stabbing near Worcester City Hall

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing near Worcester City Hall on Friday.

The stabbing occurred on The Common on Main Street.

Police are attempting to locate LeShawn Parrish in connection to the incident. He’s been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

There is an active warrant for his arrest.

Information pertaining to his whereabouts can be directed to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at the telephone number provided below, or by calling 911.

Anonymous text messages may be sent to 274637 TIPWPD and your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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