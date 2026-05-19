Man wanted for assault using a beer bottle in South Boston, police say

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault involving a beer bottle in South Boston.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, officers assigned to District C-6 in South Boston responded to a radio call for a removal at 425 West Broadway St. (Lincoln) in South Boston.

When officers arrived, the victim told police he was involved in an altercation in which he was struck in the head with a beer bottle.

Boston assault suspect (Boston Police)

The victim told officers that an unknown man approached the victim and his girlfriend and began to verbally accost them. The victim told officers he approached the man and, after a verbal altercation, the two men separated.

The victim told police that the unknown man continued to make lewd gestures toward his girlfriend, which led to a fight in which the victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle.

The unknown man ran away before the police arrived.

Police described the unknown man as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, between the ages of 26 and 30, with dark hair and a beard.

Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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