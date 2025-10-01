Man wanted for allegedly strangling 5-year-old child in Mass. found hiding in Maine home

LEWISTON, Maine — A man wanted for allegedly strangling a 5-year-old child in Massachusetts is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he was found hiding at a home in Maine on Tuesday.

Dominque Bailey, who had multiple warrants charging him with three counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, and strangulation or suffocation, was captured in Lewiston, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Bailey is alleged to have strangled a 5-year-old child in the North Shore city of Peabody before stealing the victim’s mother’s vehicle and fleeing the scene. That vehicle was later recovered by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department.

Massachusetts fugitive captured in Maine Dominque Bailey -- U.S. Marshals Service (Dominque Bailey -- U.S. Marshals Service)

At the time of the alleged offense, Bailey was on probation in Maine for robbery and was additionally charged with a probation violation, according to the USMS.

USMS Task Force members developed significant information that led investigators to Lewiston, where they breached a home and arrested Bailey on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Bailey is currently being held as he waits to face charges in Maine and extradition back to Massachusetts.

