‘Absolute soaker’: Flood watch issued in Massachusetts ahead of several inches of rain

BOSTON — A flood watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts through Wednesday night due to torrential rain that’s expected to soak the region.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the flood watch covers Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Worcester counties, according to the National Weather Service. Boston 25 News Chief Meteorologist said the watch could be expanded east.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday across the watch area. The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

“Excessive rainfall rates are possible, which could trigger instances of street flooding and contribute to rises on rivers, streams and larger river basins,” the NWS warned. “Three to five inches of rain are expected.”

Come Wednesday afternoon and evening, heavy rain will slide into the Boston area, likely slowing travel.

“It’s going to be an absolute soaker out there, and there will likely be localized flooding issues,” Spear said of the Wednesday forecast. “It’s street and city flooding that I’m most concerned about.”

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

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