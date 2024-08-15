Local

Man trying to sleep on MBTA train floor bites, head butts, punches arriving officers, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

MBTA (WFXT/Boston 25 News)

BOSTON — An officer was hospitalized with a serious bite wound after a suspect became “obscenely violent” with responding law enforcement, according to authorities.

Transit Police say they received a call on Wednesday for a 25-year-old man trying to sleep on the floor of a train at Park Street station.

After trying to reason with the man, who insisted on sleeping on the floor, authorities say he attacked.

According to police, the 25-year-old suspect head-butted, punched and bit the officers.

One officer was transported to an area hospital with a severe bite wound.

The suspect was eventually subdued and arrested.

Police did not release his name or the charges he may be facing.

No further information was immediately available.

