Man trying to sleep on MBTA train floor bites, head butts, punches arriving officers, police say

BOSTON — An officer was hospitalized with a serious bite wound after a suspect became “obscenely violent” with responding law enforcement, according to authorities.

Transit Police say they received a call on Wednesday for a 25-year-old man trying to sleep on the floor of a train at Park Street station.

After trying to reason with the man, who insisted on sleeping on the floor, authorities say he attacked.

According to police, the 25-year-old suspect head-butted, punched and bit the officers.

One officer was transported to an area hospital with a severe bite wound.

The suspect was eventually subdued and arrested.

Police did not release his name or the charges he may be facing.

No further information was immediately available.

Outstanding job today by TPD officers containing an obscenely violent male who: head butted, punched & bit officers. Offs tried to reason w/SP who attacked b/c he wanted to sleep on train floor. Officer required hospital for serious bite wound. 25y/o arrested. #MBTA Park Street — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 15, 2024

