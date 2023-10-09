Man struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Peabody has died, DA says

PEABODY, Mass. — A man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a motor vehicle in Peabody on Sunday night, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Monday.

Robert King, 61, of Peabody was pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital early Sunday morning, Tucker said in a statement.

King was struck by a vehicle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Summit Street in Peabody.

No charges have been filed at this time and the driver’s name was withheld Monday pending the completion of a police investigation, Tucker said.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Peabody Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

