Man sought for assault with intent to rob while boarding Red Line train, MBTA Transit Police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Man sought for assault with intent to rob while boarding Red Line train, MBTA Transit Police say (MBTA Transit Police)

BOSTON — Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man accused in an assault while boarding a Red Line train at the JFK-UMass station, MBTA Transit Police said Thursday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Police said the man is accused of assaulting with intent to rob a passenger.

Anyone with information is urged to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Police said people who come forward with information may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

