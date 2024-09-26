Man sought for assault with intent to rob while boarding Red Line train, MBTA Transit Police say

BOSTON — Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man accused in an assault while boarding a Red Line train at the JFK-UMass station, MBTA Transit Police said Thursday.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Police said the man is accused of assaulting with intent to rob a passenger.
Anyone with information is urged to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Police said people who come forward with information may remain anonymous.
ID Sought re: Assault w/Intent to Rob 9/20 630PM on board a Red Line train JFK-Umass, Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/eIGFkJqTZk— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 26, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
