Man shot at Massachusetts hotel was not the intended target, police say

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man who was shot in the face at a Massachusetts hotel earlier this week was not the intended target, authorties announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 55 Draper Avenue in North Attleboro around 10 p.m. on Monday found a 61-year-old man in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was described as non-life-threatening.

“An initial investigation has revealed that the 61-year-old male victim was not the intended target,” the DA’s office noted in a statement.

State police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting North Attleboro police with an investigation.

