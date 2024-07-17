Man shot in Cambridge, Police investigating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting on Harvard Street in Cambridge.

Police arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m. to find a man between the ages of 40-50 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Boston area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say the scene is still active.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Cambridge Police.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

