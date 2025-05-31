Man seriously injured following chase that ends in fiery crash in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A man was seriously hurt following a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Merrimack, NH.

According to New Hampshire State Police, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, a trooper was driving southbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford when a 2018 Infiniti Q50 passed him at over 140 mph. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver continued southbound on the turnpike until ultimately traveling off the right side of the roadway, where the vehicle crashed.

Following the crash, the driver became trapped inside the vehicle, which started to catch fire.

Troopers and responding officers from the Merrimack Police Department used fire extinguishers to control the fire while attempting to get the male driver out.

The driver, who is not being identified at this time, was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike were closed for a period of time as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

