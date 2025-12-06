Man seriously injured after early-morning assault in Boston

BOSTON — According to police, a man was seriously injured after being punched and hitting his head.

Police said officers were called around 2:16 a.m. to a report of a person with a knife near Warrenton Street and Seaver Place.

While investigating, officers found an injured man on Tremont Street with a serious head wound.

He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

A man was detained based on the initial description provided by the 911 caller.

Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall and strike his head. The suspect fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

